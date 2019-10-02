Museum admission is free during Oktoberfest Saturdays, Oct. 5 and 12.

The public is invited to visit the Brown County Historical Society Museum at 2 North Broadway Street in New Ulm during Oktoberfest Saturdays, Oct. 5 and 12. Admission will be free.

For the two weekends, the Prohibition exhibit, Wet Stills and Dry Agents: Brown County and the Prohibition Years, will feature some new additions - articles, advertisements, and pictures taken from local Prohibition Era newspapers. The exhibit highlights Brown County’s experiences during Prohibition. It discusses the attitudes of people in Brown County toward Prohibition, the effects it had on Brown County’s three operating breweries, and the ways in which people ignored or bypassed the 18th Amendment. In addition, visitors will learn how Prohibition was passed in a country that made, brewed, and distilled hundreds of millions of gallons of wine, beer, and liquor.

Visitors can tour the entire museum to view all of the exhibits including the Gag family art exhibit and the award-winning exhibit on the U. S. Dakota War. Also the vintage Popcorn Wagon will be open for business from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.