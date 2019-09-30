The Redwood Valley girls volleyball team remained unbeaten in Big South Conference play with an impressive 3-0 shutout of host Pipestone Area Sept. 26.

It was the ninth straight victory for the Cardinals (15-3) who improve to 4-0 in conference play, as they eyeball a big match-up with Marshall Tuesday, Oct. 8.

The Cardinals have also jumped up into third in the latest Section 3AA-South standings with 90.8 QRF points (behind only Marshall and New London-Spicer).

In the 25-16, 25-15, 25-23 win over the Arrows, Sydney Sommers led the way with 12 kills, 15 digs, an ace block and was 6-of-7 serving.

Haley Garman added six kills, six digs, 1 1/2 ace blocks and was a solid 14-of-14 serving with five aces.

Aubree Hicks finished with 32 set assists, eight digs and was 12-of-13 serving with an ace.

Kate Ahrens finished with seven kills, eight digs, an ace block and was 11-of-11 serving.

Leah Irlbeck chipped in with six kills and an ace block, Alexa Steffl had two kills and two digs and AJ Guggisberg added eight digs and was 15-of-16 serving with an ace.

Hannah Schjenken added six digs and was 14-of-14 serving with an ace.

The Cardinals host YME in a non-conference match-up Sept. 30.