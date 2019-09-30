North Dakota authorities say three people were injured when an SUV crashed into a state highway patrol trooper's vehicle.
KFGO- AM reported Sunday that the crash happened on Interstate 29 when the state trooper was making a U-turn to stop a car. Authorities say that's when an SUV struck the trooper's vehicle.
Two people in the SUV and the state trooper were taken to hospitals and have since been released.
3 injured in crash involving North Dakota trooper
