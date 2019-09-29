Alexandar Harkin came to Minnesota in 1856 to farm and raise sheep. He lived above the hill to raise the sheep on the hillside and to farm but he became much more through the years of living in West Newton. The public is invited to come and hear the story this Sunday (Sept. 29) from 1-4 p.m. at the Harkin Store. The program will honor Harkin's beginnings of sheep raising with a program on the wool and sheep industry. Those who are interested are encouraged to come and see the display of wool, carders, spinning wheels and wool items. Donna Dose will have her 1902 sock machine and wool items. She raises angora rabbits and she cards that fur and adds it to her wool items she makes. She will be happy to answer any questions and show attendees her equipment. Admission to the program is included with admission to the store. The store is open Saturdays and Sundays from 12 to 4 p.m. The store is located nine mile northwest of New Ulm on Nicollet County Road 21, or the bottom road, or nine miles east of Fort Ridgley. Nicollet County Road 21 is under construction so follow the detour signs, or call the store when open for directions at (507) 354-8666.