A late fourth quarter touchdown run from Lance Wagner helped the Wabasso Rabbits edge rival New Ulm Cathedral 12-6 Sept. 20 in a Southwest (East) District match-up held in New Ulm.

With the win the Rabbits improved to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in conference play heading into a home meeting with Adrian (3-1) Sept. 27.

The Rabbits – who are a two-point conversion away from being 4-0 – trailed early 6-0, as Cathedral scored on a 6-yard run from Tony Geiger at the 2:50 mark of the first quarter. Wabasso would answer back just before the half, as Nick Marotzke hit Colby Wall on a 38-yard touchdown strike to make it 6-6 at the break.

Neither team would find the end zone again until the six minute mark of the fourth quarter when Wagner would score the eventual game winner. It was a very even game statistically, as the Rabbits finished with 321 yards of total offense on 47 plays compared to 275 yards on 47 plays for the Greyhounds.

The Rabbits had 206 yards on the ground (5.6 ypc) and 14 first downs compared to 193 (5.4 ypc) and 16 first downs for Cathedral. Carter Benz finished 4-of-9 passing for 77 yards and had six rushes for 58 yards.

Marotzke was 1-for-1 passing for 38 yards and a score and led the team with 14 carries for 84 yards. Wagner added 12 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown, and he had one catch for 40 yards.

Wall added two catches for 56 yards and a score and one rush for eight yards, Hunter Taylor had one catch for 15 yards and Will Carlson added one catch for four yards.

Defensively, the team was led by Matthew Marotzke with eight tackles (six solo), Wall had six tackles (four solo) and a tackle-for-loss, Wagner had five tackles, Zach Thooft had seven (one solo), Tyler Bliss added six tackles (one solo) and Gabe Martin had five tackles and an interception.