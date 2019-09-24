Sleepy Eye High School started their Homecoming Week activities in school on Monday, Sept. 23 - including Coronation at night.

Sleepy Eye High School started their Homecoming Week activities in school on Monday, Sept. 23 - including Coronation at night. The event included the pep band and cheerleaders, talks by representatives of fall sports, and the Coronation Skit "Act It Out" by the junior class. Matthew Sellner was crowned Homecoming King and Emma Fischer was crowned Homecoming Queen. Other members of the Court are Ethan Fischer, Alexa Steffl, Jacob Meyer, Maranda Braulick, Juan Cortez, Brittney Dittbenner, Martina Nienhaus, and Evan Fischer, plus Junior Attendants Kaylie Fulmer and Michael Aspelund.