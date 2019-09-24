Despite unseasonably warm temperatures, the Redwood Valley boys cross country team picked up a second-place finish at the recent LQPV invitational held at the Madison Golf Club.

The Cardinals finished second to champion LQPV (30) with 77 team points to edge Pipestone Area (87) and Canby (107) in the 10-team race.

All seven varsity runners for the Cards set season bests, led by Jayson Peyerl who was fourth overall in a time of 16:49. Mason Clark (17:24) finished in seventh, Camden Cilek (18:47) was 22nd, Tate Goodthunder (19:05) 25th and Luke Hammerschmidt (19:13) 27th to round out the top five.

Leo Steffl (19:45) finished 35th, and Keegan Holzapfel (20:25) was 42nd.

In JV competition, Beau Allen (20:26) led the way with a 12th-place finish, Kilen Cilek (20:30) was 15th, Lucas Elmer (21:12) 21st and Cohen Frank (22:42) 45th.

Will Ahrens was 13th and Kohen Prescott 15th to pace the junior-high boys.

The Cardinal girls, meanwhile, would finish third overall with 69 team points.

A strong MCC squad captured the meet over Canby with 33 team points.

The Cardinal girls top five finishers all set season bests led by Maddie LeSage who was third overall in a time of 19:53. Catherine Buffie (21:04) was seventh, Jasmine Barnes (21:21) ninth, Olivia Stoterau (22:17) took 1:26 off of her season best to finish 25th, Grace Caraway (22:53) knocked 52 seconds off of her season best to place 31st and Payton Schueller (25:25) was 48th. Michelle Smith started the race but was unable to finish due to an injury.

McKenna Flinn (24:59) paced the JV girls with a 10th-place finish, Rachel Huhnerkoch was 17th, Cassie Omtvedt 21st, Victoria Jorgenson 22nd and Ari Shaw-Kerkhoff 31st.

Madalyn Munsell was 11th to lead the Junior High girls.

