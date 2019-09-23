Local libraries are inviting their communities to performances by Mestifonía, a Minnesota-based band that blends Colombian, Bolivian, and American talent in a unique setlist of styles from the Iberian Peninsula and South America, bringing to life the sounds of fado, flamenco, cueca, tango, bolero and more.

Within the “Latin-music” field, Mestifonía is recognized for its vibrant and uncommon instrumentation and for creating layers of timbre and cultural fusion.

These performances are offered free of charge thanks to funding from the Minnesota Legacy Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Performances are scheduled as follows:

• Fair Meadow Nursing Home, 300 Garfield Ave SE, Fertile, MN - Wednesday, October 2 at 1:30 pm

• Crookston Public Library - Wednesday, October 2 at 6:00 pm

• Mahnomen Public Library - Thursday, October 3 at 1:30 pm

• Detroit Lakes Public Library - Thursday, October 3 at 7:00 pm

Lake Agassiz Regional Library is a consolidated public library system comprised of 13 branch libraries and nine LINK sites serving the residents of seven counties in northwest Minnesota.

For more information on this and other LARL events and services, contact the Lake Agassiz Regional Library office at 218-233-3757 or online at www.larl.org.