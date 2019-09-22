On Sunday, the sweet tunes of Ball in the House, an R&B/Soul/Pop acapella group will fill the Armstrong Auditorium.

Ball in the House have been taking to the stage for people of all ages for over 18 years.

The group performs over 200 shows a year and has opened for some of the largest acts, including, The Beach Boys, The Temptations, Gladys Knight, Lionel Richie, The Jonas Brothers, KC & The Sunshine Band among many others.

Ball in the House performs songs from all genres and eras of music in their shows.

The show starts at 7 p.m. on Sunday night and is sponsored by Watonwan County Entertainment Association.