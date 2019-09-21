RVHS junior Aubree Hicks recorded her 1,000th career set assist, as Redwood Valley earned a second-place finish Sept. 14 at the Wabasso volleyball tournament.

The Cardinals (7-3) opened up pool play with wins over Wabasso (25-16, 25-22) and Southwest Minnesota Christian (25-21, 25-22) and a split with MACCRAY 19-25, 25-21.

In the Gold Division playoffs, the Cards picked up a nice 25-17, 18-25, 15-13 win over rival Pipestone before falling again to MACCRAY in a tough three-setter 25-26, 25-21, 14-16.

Individual stats were unavailable.

The Cards hooked up with a good Hutchinson squad Sept. 17 and rallied for an impressive 20-25, 22-25, 26-24, 30-28, 15-10 marathon victory over the Tigers.

Hicks – who has taken over all of the setting duties with the injury to Hannah Schjenken – racked up 53 set assists to add to her career total that now is over 1,000.

Sydney Sommers had 20 kills and 27 digs, Haley Garman added 14 kills, eight digs and three ace blocks and Kate Ahrens finished with 16 kills, 27 digs and three ace blocks.

Leah Irlbeck added nine kills, AJ Guggisberg had 20 digs, Sydney Mertens had 10 digs and Alexa Steffl added two ace blocks. The Cards travel to St. James for a tournament Sept. 21.