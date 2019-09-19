Two buildings are planned along North Broadway in Crookston.

Although their initial goal was to break ground this fall, APG Development will not be able to start construction on the first of two planned market-rate apartment buildings on North Broadway south of Casey’s General Store until the spring of 2020.



While the purchase of the parcel from CHEDA, for $90,000, was approved this week and a couple of necessary variances on the site were OK’ed earlier this summer, statutory requirements that didn’t initially come to light required the project go before the City Planning Commission once again this week. Extra steps are necessary because APG is requesting and is in line to receive a two-year property tax abatement once the project is complete, which means the approval of a “business subsidy agreement” is necessary. (The Crookston School District and Polk County would also be asked to abate property taxes for two years. The CHEDA Board approved the abatement of the City portion of the taxes this week, which will go next to the city council.)



One of the APG Development representatives who has been leading the apartment project is Elliot Steinbrink, who grew up in Crookston and is the son of Robin and the late Cheryl Steinbrink.



The project

Two apartment buildings are involved, each with 36 units. Rents will be market-rate. The first building to be constructed will run east to west on the southern portion of the parcel and face Fisher Avenue. It’s anticipated that the level of success the first building enjoys as far as tenant capacity will to a degree determine how quickly the second building is purchased. That building will run north and south and face North Broadway. Project plans have the first floor being utilized for “multi-use” purposes that could potentially include some sort of restaurant. Most of the remainder of the parcel will be taken up by garages for the tenants.