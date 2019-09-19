The rest of the story . . .

Last Wednesday we posted an article about the Sleepy Eye City Council's decision on garbage pickup. Here's the "rest of the story" on the September city council meeting.

While the garbage discussion took about a half hour, the council passed the preliminary budget and tax levy in just a couple minutes. In their defense, the council members have been involved in the budget process for the last several months and were well informed of the details.

The city’s total 2020 preliminary budget is $4,769,885; the local levy is $1,416,065. This reflects an increased local tax levy of $92,580 over 2019 — a 7% increase. Elston said increases were generally spread throughout the budget items. The council can make further downward adjustments to the budget before the end of the year, at which time the final levy must be certified to the county for preparation of property tax statements.

In other business:

•The council heard from the Friends of Sleepy Eye Dog Park on a request for funding the expense of fencing for the proposed dog park. The park department has already designated a space near the softball/baseball fields for a 75 by 275 foot area with shade trees and close access to water. The cost of the fence is estimated at $15,000 uninstalled. With the budget already set, the council asked the Friends to continue seeking donations.

•The council called for the first reading of an amendment to the dangerous dog ordinance — to add a section defining potentially dangerous dogs and their regulation.

The next city council meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.