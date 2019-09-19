I have an opinion about garbage.

The city council meeting that I wrote about in this week’s paper was over a week ago. I didn’t get it in last week’s paper because we had an early deadline last week. I did write the part of the meeting about garbage pickup then and posted it on our website last Wednesday. Comments on our Facebook page demonstrate a variety of viewpoints on this topic. I have an opinion also.

On the topic of where garbage should be picked up, I fully understand that it all depends on your own yard/house situation.

For some, placing their garbage can in the alley is the best option, in fact they may have no actual path to the street. That’s why we are observing so many garbage cans sitting in front yards, and even by the curb, throughout the week.

For others, with garages and driveways on the street side of the home, rolling the garbage can out to the street is very easy and convenient. Newer neighborhoods do not even have alleys.

I think this entire issue could have been handled in a better way. The contractor, River View Sanitation, surprised most residents when their new garbage cans arrived with a note informing them garbage would no longer be picked up in alleys. Complaints, at least among friend and neighbors, began right away.

In July, the issue was on the city council’s agenda. Several residents voiced their displeasure with street only pickup. The owners of RVS were in attendance, answered some questions, and said they work with people who have difficulty bringing their garbage cans to the streets.

Former councilor Dick Zinniel asked if a petition could be presented to the council. Of course, the answer was “of course.” The council tabled the issue with no action.

Garbage pickup was not discussed at the August council meeting.

This month, the concerned residents returned in greater numbers. Mark Beito made a nice presentation about how many blocks in Sleepy Eye have garages only on the alleys, many with no sidewalks out to the street. City Manager Bob Elston said the city received the petition asking for a return to alley pickup, with 238 valid signatures — what he termed a significant amount. He suggested a small committee of residents meet with the council and the contractor to work on a solution.

That’s when things turned “raucous” (the word I used in the article.) There were raised voices, and angry demands for action (and I mean angry). I found it rude and unfortunate. It reminded me of news reports I’ve seen on TV at larger cities' council meetings, when the issue at hand is a police shooting of a (perceived) innocent person. Not garbage.

I wondered if this could have been avoided if the committee meeting would have been suggested at the July meeting? Or, did it take the petition to move the council to action? (A petition which I never saw, by the way. But maybe I just don’t get out enough.)

I wonder if the angry demands made at the council meeting are a reflection of our national and state politics and public discourse, which has become so unpleasant. Are we too quick with angry comments, rather than try polite conversation with a mutual goal of solving problems?