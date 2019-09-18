Hospice of the Red River Valley is offering free seasonal support groups for adults who have recently experienced the death of a loved one.

Hospice of the Red River Valley is offering a seasonal grief support group in Crookston on the first and third Tuesday of the month in October, November, and December at the Crookston Public Library. The group will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The grief support group is open to any adult 18 years and older who are grieving the loss of a loved one through death.

This group offers attendees a safe, supportive environment for sharing their grief and learning from others who have experienced a loss through death.

Attendees do not have to attend the first session to participate. This support group is free; no pre-registration required.

For questions, please call (800) 237-4629 and ask for the grief support department, or email grief@hrrv.org. To view the complete 2019 fall grief class schedule, visit: http://bit.ly/2019fallgriefclasses.



About Hospice of the Red River Valley

Hospice of the Red River Valley is an independent, not-for-profit hospice serving more than 30 counties in North Dakota and Minnesota. Hospice care is intensive comfort care that alleviates pain and suffering, enhancing the quality of life for patients with life-limiting illnesses and their loved ones by addressing their medical, emotional, spiritual and grief needs.

For more information, call toll free 800-237-4629, email questions@hrrv.org or visit www.hrrv.org.