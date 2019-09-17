St. Mary's Catholic School held their 29th Annual Alumni and Friends Golf Tournament at the Sleepy Eye Golf Club on Saturday, Sept. 7.

St. Mary's Catholic School held their 29th Annual Alumni and Friends Golf Tournament at the Sleepy Eye Golf Club on Saturday, Sept. 7.Pictured is the first place team—Brent Kucera, Nolan Kucera, and Brett Mathiowetz. Second place went to Steve Eckstein, James McGuire and Billy Gazich. Other contest winners are — Longest Drive: Kristi Adams and Matt Ibberson; Longest Putt: Arlene Dietl and David Forster; Closest to the Pin: Bill Eckstein and Crystal Ibberson. Skins: Kristi Adams, Dave Domm and Kansas Adams.