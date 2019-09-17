On Sept. 16 at approximately 7 a.m. Redwood Falls Police Department and Redwood Falls Fire Department continued an air and ground search for Thunder Wambade Brothersofall, 16, of Redwood Falls.

Brothersofall was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 15 at approximately 5:30 p.m. when he and several friends were swimming in the Redwood River.

At the time of this press release Brothersofall has not been located. A contingent of search crew members will remain in Ramsey Park 24 hours per day until Thursday, Sept. 19 when a third ground and air search will begin.

The Redwood Falls Police Department is discouraging the public from conducting their own search of the Redwood River as water remains high and the currents are fast and erratic.

Assisting with the search today was the Redwood County Sheriff’s Department, Renville County Sheriff’s Department, Morton Fire Department, and technical assistance and information was obtained from the Hennepin County Water Rescue Team and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.