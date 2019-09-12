The Belview Preservation Commission and the Belview Booster Club will be sponsoring the annual Old SOD Day events this coming weekend starting Friday night and continuing with activities through Sunday (Sept. 13-15).

The schedule of festivities starts Friday night with a bean bag tournament beginning at 7 p.m. The Belview American Legion will also open is hamburger stand that night.

The events Saturday start with the Heart of the Prairie 5K and 8K run and walk event, with registration opening at 8:30 a.m. and the run/walk beginning at 10 a.m. A 2K walk is also being held.

The men’s softball tournament is also scheduled to begin Saturday morning.

A craft and vendor fair is being held on Main Street from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday.

The 25th annual Show and Shine car show is being held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. If it has wheels, bring it.

A classic tractor show is also being held on the depot museum grounds from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Rolling Prairie Country Music Show is at 2 p.m. in the Odeon Hall. There is just one show this year.

The grand parade is scheduled to start at 4:30p.m.

Joe Moudry will be doing chain saw art demonstrations during the day.

Inflatables will be offered in the Sander building from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

A medallion hunt will begin at 12 p.m. Saturday, with clues posted every half hour at the information booth. Cash prize is $50.

A pancake breakfast is being served Sunday from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Odeon Hall.

The second “Cruisin’ for a Cure” car and motorcycle cruise is being held Sunday, with registration starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Belview Bar and Grill. A mystery run starts at 1 p.m.

Old SOD Day had its beginning in 1978. The purpose of the event is to help restore historic buildings in the community.

Learn more online at www.belview.org.