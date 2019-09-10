The Renville County Housing and Redevelopment Authority/Economic Development Authority (HRA/EDA) will be holding a business financial resource summit Sept. 20 at the Olivia Golf Club.

There will be a variety of presentations on resources and programs available to assist entrepreneurs and businesses start, expand or relocate to Renville County.

Examples include business financing programs, assisting with business plans, marketing, employee recruiting and training and more. Doors will open at 7 a.m. for a continental breakfast and networking. Presentations will be from 7:30-9 a.m.

The event is free, but RSVPs are appreciated.

Following the summit will be a networking golf scramble at 9:30 a.m. The cost for this is $20 for nine holes of golf and a shared cart. For more information or to RSVP, call (320) 523-3656 or e-mail eda@renvillecountymn.com.

The Renville County HRA/EDA works to keep the county strong by fostering business growth and development, promoting tourism and recreation and providing housing opportunities for county residents.

For more information on the Renville County HRA/EDA, visit its Web site www.renville.com.