Patriotic Members of the Grand Forks Kem Shriner's Drum and Bugle Corps, Crookston Kem Shriner's Color Guard, Crookston American Legion Honor Guard, were incredibly honored to march in the 30th Annual Lion's Torch Light Parade on Sunday August 18th, 2019.

“Crookston Ox Cart Days has always been one of the highlights of our Marching season, and this year’s crowd was overwhelming, we love Crookston. Special thanks to Jim and Marilyn Urness for hosting a reception following the Parade at the Historic Irishman's Shanty,” said the Shriners.