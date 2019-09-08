According to Minnesota Statute 244.052 and .253D, the Olivia Police Department is releasing information regarding Christopher (Natasha) Cody Johnson, a Level 3 registrant subject to public notification.

Johnson has moved to the vicinity of North Seventh Street and East Maple Avenue in Olivia.

A community notification meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. at city hall, located at 1009 West Lincoln Avenue in Olivia.

Representatives from the Minnesota Department of Corrections and the Olivia Police Department will be able to provide the public with useful information on public safety.

The public is welcome and encouraged to attend this meeting.