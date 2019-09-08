The Harkin Store is hosting its annual Grandparent’s Day program from 1-4 p.m. this coming Sunday (Sept. 8).

The public is invited to come and play games with their grandparents or parents. The games are old-fashioned and lots of fun.

Admission to the program is included with admission to the store. There will be many games out for those who attend to choose from, including dominoes, tic-tac-toe, pick up sticks, checkers, rolling hoops and other crafty types of projects, which, when finished, can be taken home.

The 1870s Harkin Store is all that is left of the village of West Newton. Come learn about this time in history and the store. The store is 40 percent original merchandise of the shelves, enjoy a game of checkers on the original board. The gift shop is open the same hours as the store and has books, toys, unique and hand-crafted items and also 10 cent candy.

The Harkin store is open Saturdays and Sundays from 12-4 p.m. with programs from 1 to 4 p.m. The historic site is located nine miles northwest of New Ulm on Nicollet County Road 21, or the bottom road or nine miles east of Fort Ridgely.

Nicollet County Road 21 is under construction, so follow the detour signs or call the store at (507) 354-8666.

– Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Historical Society