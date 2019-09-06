The Redwood Valley girls volleyball team made it three straight victories with an impressive 3-0 shutout of rival Jackson County Central Sept. 3 in a Big South West Conference tilt held at the RVHS gymnasium.

The Cardinals (3-1) battled to a 26-24, 25-21, 25-23 victory over the Huskies (2-1) to improve to 2-0 in conference play heading into a home match-up with Worthington Sept. 10.

In set one, the Cardinals took an early lead and would stave off a late Husky rally 26-24 to earn the key first point of the match.

The Huskies looked poised to respond with a win in set number two, claiming an early 11-2 advantage. The Cards would rally, however, coming back in impressive fashion to take control of the match with a 25-21 win.

Set three belonged to the Cards as well, until a late run by the Huskies made things interesting. Leading 24-23 the Cards would score the elusive final point to put the match away and stay unbeaten in conference play.

Junior Aubree Hicks had a nice night as the Cards lone setter (Hannah Schjenken is out with an injury), finishing with 31 set assists, 10 digs, an ace block and an 8-for-9 serving night.

Sydney Sommers also had a nice outing, leading the way with 12 kills, 16 digs, two ace blocks and a 10-for-11 serving night.

Haley Garman added seven kills, three digs, two ace blocks and was 8-for-9 serving, and Kate Ahrens had six kills, 14 digs and was a perfect 20-for-20 serving.

Leah Irlbeck added seven kills and three digs, Alexa Steffl had one kill and Sydney Mertens chipped in with eight digs and was 8-for-8 serving.

AJ Guggisberg added eight digs and was a solid 14-of-14 serving.

The Cards also recently topped Luverne 3-0 in a road contest, individual stats were unavailable.