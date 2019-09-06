Prayers for those in the path of the hurricane.

I don’t always love our weather here in Minnesota.

I complain when it’s too hot and sticky. I complain when it rains too much. I complain when it doesn’t rain enough and the grass gets brown. I complain when a windy rain storm knocks off all the blossoms in the spring and I don’t get to gaze on their beauty. I’m disappointed when some weather mystery happens and the leaves don’t turn to their usual brilliant fall colors. While I do enjoy the crisp fall air, I’m not so happy with the frigid winter temperatures. And, there is snow! Fun at first, ugly later. Lasts way too long.

Dangerous weather? Not so often. Tornadoes can happen and certainly are scary. (But, cross your fingers, we don’t have them in Sleepy Eye, right?)

Blizzards are dangerous, but we can stay in our houses without danger of water rising to our ceilings.

What must it be like to live in an area where each early fall brings the possibility of a hurricane totally destroying your home, your town, and everything around you? What is it like when the rain and storm surges flood every place in sight?

On this beautiful, perfect, late summer morning (Wednesday), I am thankful for our Minnesota weather, and pray for those caught in the path of Hurricane Dorian.