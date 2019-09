What follows are the results from the Redwood County 4-H dog show, which was held at the Redwood County fairgrounds in Redwood Falls:

Agility

Limited Champion: Abbie Hacker, Golden Gophers

Pre-Agility Champion: Erica Peterson, Vesta Vikings

Reserve: Heather Lemcke, Golden Gophers

Agility - Beginner Champion Mini: April Hacker, Golden Gophers

Reserve: Sophie Kodet, Golden Gophers

Champion Full-Size: Lauren Jacoby, Vesta Vikings

Reserve: Erica Peterson, Vesta Vikings

Agility - Intermediate Champion: Heather Lemcke, Golden Gophers

Agility - Advanced Champion: Regan Jacoby, Vesta Vikings

Reserve: Jason Davis, Independent

Pre-Jumpers

Champion: Erica Peterson, Vesta Vikings

Reserve: Heather Lemcke, Golden Gophers

Jumpers 1 Champion Limited: Abbie Hacker, Golden Gophers

Jumpers 1 Champion Mini: Marissa Jacoby, Vesta Vikings

Reserve: April Hacker, Golden Gophers

Jumpers 1 Champion Full-Size: Morgan Kodet, Golden Gophers

Reserve: Lauren Jacoby, Vesta Vikings

Jumpers 2 Champion: Heather Lemcke, Golden Gophers

Jumpers 3 Champion: Jason Davis, Independent

Reserve: Regan Jacoby, Vesta Vikings

Obedience

Foundation Champion: Erica Peterson, Vesta Vikings

Reserve: Heather Lemcke, Golden Gophers

Beginner Champion: April Hacker, Golden Gophers

Reserve: Marissa Jacoby, Vesta Vikings

Graduate Beginner Champion: Sophie Kodet, Golden Gophers

Reserve: Sophie Kodet, Golden Gophers and Marissa Jacoby, Vesta Vikings

Novice Champion: Abbie Hacker, Golden Gophers

Reserve: Heather Lemcke, Golden Gophers

Graduate Novice Champion: Abbie Hacker, Golden Gophers

Pre-Open Champion: Jason Davis, Independent

Brace

Champion: Abbie Hacker, Golden Gophers

Reserve: Abbie Hacker, Golden Gophers

Showmanship

Novice Junior (Grades 3-7) Champion: Morgan Kodet, Golden Gophers

Reserve: April Hacker, Golden Gophers

Open Senior (Grades 8 and up) Champion: Abbie Hacker, Golden Gophers

Rally

Foundation Champion: Heather Lemcke, Golden Gophers

Reserve: Erica Peterson, Vesta Vikings

Pre-Novice Champion: Lauren Jacoby, Vesta Vikings

Reserve: Erica Peterson, Vesta Vikings

– Information courtesy of the University of Minnesota Extension Service

– Photo by Troy Krause Redwood Gazette