Fort Ridgely State Park has scheduled a series of programs which are being held this Saturday (Aug. 31).

The schedule for the day includes:

• What fish live in the river? – 5-6 p.m. – How well is the fishery doing in the Minnesota River Basin? Participants will look at how the number and diversity of fish has improved since the 1950s when biologists found more peas and carrots floating in the river than fish. Visitors will discover some of the more interesting species that live in the Minnesota River and what is behind this improvement. There will be some fun activities for children of all ages including making their own fish print. Please meet at the upper picnic area.

• Monarch butterfly tagging – 7-8 p.m. - Monarchs are the one butterfly that everyone knows and can identify with just one glance. This amazing creature over a number of generations will migrate from here in Minnesota all the way down to Mexico. Some scientists call it “one of the most spectacular natural phenomena in the world.” Come out to Fort Ridgely to learn more about the Monarch and hopefully get a chance to tag one. Meet at the upper picnic area.

Fort Ridgely State Park is located off State Highway 4, six miles south of Fairfax or 12 miles north of Sleepy Eye, then follow the signs to the park.

For more information on Fort Ridgely State Park, visit the DNR Web site at mndnr.gov.