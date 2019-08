Adams True Value Hardware hosted a Scavenger Hunt during Customer Appreciation Week for Ox Cart Days August 12-17 where store guests could find items in specific aisles and turn their completed sheets in for a chance to win prizes. Three people were drawn for the grand prizes Sunday, August 18 during the Jensen Sister performance which was sponsored by True Value.

Michael Durbin won the fire pit, Keith Keller won the charcoal grill, and Matt Maves won the patio set.