50 years ago

August 1969

• Several farmers in Redwood and Renville counties were enthusiastic about their experiments with a new crop – pinto beans – and were hopeful enough area farmers would join in to plant the estimated 3,000 acres of pinto beans needed as a minimum to support a pinto bean processing facility in the area.

• Resit “Ray” Serpkenci, the Redwood Falls High School foreign exchange student from Turkey, brought his American host dad, Dr. Robert Kleinart, a three-foot long carved wooden cigarette holder as a gift.

• Walt Disney’s "The Love Bug" was the movie at the Falls Theatre.

• More than a thousand people attended the open house for the Redwood Falls Hospital’s new addition.

• Tom Tiffany, Redwood Falls High School Merit Scholar visiting the Philippines, headed to Austria to be coxswain for the U.S. team in a rowing competition.

• Only 33 people – about 1.5 percent of the city’s eligible voters – turned out to a public meeting in Sleepy Eye for an amendment to the city charter that would permit hiring a city administrator.

25 years ago

August 1994

• Zytec, which hired a record 53 high-school and college students over the summer, had to scramble to figure out how to keep the manufacturing lines running smoothly when the school year started.

• A study by a Twin Cities architectural firm recommended a $2 million addition to the Redwood Falls Hospital to take into account expected future patient needs.

• A moving crew installed a nearly-finished two-classroom building unit behind St. John Lutheran School to provide additional space for pre-K classes.

• Artisans and archeologists from the Minnesota Historical Society began the first steps toward restoring the old stone warehouse at the Lower Sioux History and Interpretive Center.

10 years ago

August 2009

• Redwood Falls Special Olympics athletes got to meet with the Vikings up-close-and-personal during the football team’s training camp, getting to talk with and have their photos taken with the pro athletes.

• The Redwood Area Hospital began a new system to protect babies from abduction, attaching an electronic beacon to each baby’s leg.

• Redwood Falls City Attorney Steven Collins took a one-year leave of absence as part of his deployment to Afghanistan as a Judge Advocate General.

• The city of Redwood Falls announced an upcoming new trash and recycling pickup system, with every resident being given a wheeled cart for sidewalk collections.