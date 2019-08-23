Dog bites or attacks — provoked or unprovoked? That is the question.

City Attorney Alissa Fischer led a discussion about possibly amending the city’s dangerous dog ordinance at the Aug. 13 Sleepy Eye City Council meeting. Fischer told the council there’d been a recent incident of a dog biting a child, but determination of whether the dog should be deemed dangerous was hampered by the language in the current ordinance, which terms a dog’s behavior as “provoked or unprovoked.” In this case, Fischer said, it was one party’s word against the other as to whether the dog had been provoked. Fischer asked the council if they wanted to amend the ordinance on this type of issue. After discussion, the council asked Fischer to gather more information on what other cities do and tabled the issue.

The council approved removing yellow paint from a 15 foot section of curb at 541 3rd Ave. N (Mark Kober residence) to allow an on-street parking space. Several council members had viewed the spot, after police parked a car there, and found no visibility issues. The motion passed on a 4-1 vote, with Councilor Larry Braun voting no. Braun remarked that the council should be sure to treat all citizens the same way in the future.

The council approved SEMC getting a line of credit, up to $500,000, at First Security Bank so any short term cash flow issues would not result in cashing in long-term investments—a more expensive option in terms of interest cost. City Manager Bob Elston said the cash flow shortages happen only a few times a year, based on when government and insurance payments are received.

Elston told the council the county turned down their request for a stop sign on St. Mary’s St./3rd Ave. NE, saying stop signs are not speed controls.

The council presented the FFA with $1,403—their portion of donations the FFA members collected for fireworks.