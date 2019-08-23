At the Aug. 14 school board meeting, board members closely questioned Mr. Cselovszki about the elementary school schedule.

At the Aug. 14 meeting of the Sleepy Eye District 84 Board of Education, board members closely questioned Superintendent/Elementary Principal John Cselovszki about the elementary school schedule, set to begin the following Monday, Aug. 19.

Board Chairperson Darla Remus said she’d heard from parents concerned about the new schedule and didn’t know how to respond, as she was unaware of any major schedule changes. The new elementary schedule had only one 30-minute music class per week for grades K-4.

Remus told Cselovszki she felt the schedule should have been presented to the board for discussion. Cselovszki said he and staff created the schedule, and he had approved the change. He remarked that he’d not brought the elementary schedule before the board in the past. Remus said the schedule had not been changed like this before. Several board members added their concerns about reducing music class to once a week — how would it affect future band and choir numbers, what about students who like music rather than other activities or sports. Remus said studies show that learning music helps students with math.

Cselovszki explained the new schedule included a one-hour block for student lunch and recess, as too short lunch periods had been a problem in the past. He said the one-hour block would also allow for common prep time for the teachers. In addition, K-4 students would have two-hour blocks for personalized learning reading and math classes. Arranging the schedule in this way, allowed for one music class, two phy. ed. classes, and two art classes each week.

Cselovszki said that knowing the discussion was coming, he’d worked with staff to propose a compromise. He said they could add another music class period, if both sections of a grade attended at the same time and classroom teachers attended also to assist with supervision. He asked the board to try this schedule for several weeks and he would report on it later this fall.

The board accepted the resignation of high school math instructor Brad Goede immediately, with thanks for his many years of service, and approved the hire of Kevin Cerny for the position at $45,488.

The next school board meeting is Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 5:30 p.m.