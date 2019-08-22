School started Monday at Sleepy Eye Public and Grace Lutheran schools.

Sleepy Eye Elementary School students were welcomed back to school on Monday morning, Aug. 19, by a dedicated crew of school patrollers. Students in grades 1 through 8 started on Monday. Grades 9 through 12 started on Tuesday, giving the junior high students one day alone in the high school to help with a smooth start. Kindergarteners started on Wednesday.

Grace Lutheran School and Lambs of Grace preschool also started on Monday. This is the school’s third year of operation. Students and teachers are pictured in Mr. Ohlmann’s classroom. Front from left: Noah Schlie, 4th grade; Noah Mayhew, 1st grade; Lawrence Schlie, 1st grade; Mark Mayhew, 6th grade; William Schmitt, 1st grade; and preschoolers, Jenna Ohlmann and Samson Schlie. Back: Mr. Josh Ohlmann, Principal and teacher; Julia Mayhew, 8th grade; and Mrs. Debra Mayhew, teacher.