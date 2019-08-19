At the opening of the Johnny Holm Band Street Dance, Mike Hastings was introduced to the crowd.

At the opening of the Johnny Holm Band Street Dance, Mike Hastings was introduced to the crowd. Hastings is a decorated Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) hockey coach, of the Minnesota State Mankato Mavericks, and a Crookston native. He was supposed to be the parade grand marshal, but because the parade was rescheduled, he was introduced at the street dance instead. The dance was held on Saturday, August 17 in the Crookston Sports Center because of rain. The event was sponsored by Christian Brothers Ford.