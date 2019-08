Group effort-

Backpacks were filled and distributed last week thanks to the group effort by the Catholic Daughters, Salvation Army, Crookston Rotary Club, Knights of Columbus, Polk County Public Health, Crookston Fire Department/Association and Crookston High School girls soccer players. Backpacks were hauled to the fire hall, stations were set up, and volunteers filled them before employees of Polk County Social Services and the Crookston Care and Share picked them up for local residents.