Here are the first two clues.

The 2019 Ox Cart Days Medallion Hunt got underway Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. at the UMN Crookston Ice Cream Social, when the first clue was announced.

Here it is:

Thirty years of Ox Cart Days is something to celebrate.

But other things have been around for just as long, and they’re just as great.

There’s this, that and the other thing

And even places where people sing

Here's the second clue:

There’s the church, there’s the steeple,

look around and see “the enemy of the people.”

Oh, we’re just kidding, we’re just having a little fun,

along with joy, and seasons in the sun.

Clues will be released at 10 a.m. each day until the Medallion is found.

The Medallion is not on private property and it's not buried, although you may have to look around a bit to find it. Please be respectful of property while you are searching.

The Medallion Hunt is sponsored by the Crookston Times and University of Minnesota Crookston. The person who finds it wins $200.

If you find it, bring it to the Times office at 124 South Broadway or call Mike at 280-0771 or Jess at 701-610-6454.