The annual Cracker Days celebration in Wanda is being held Aug. 16-18. This year’s schedule is full of activities for all including a new activity, a 4-wheeler ride.

Registration for the 4-wheeler ride begins at 9 a.m. with a registration fee of $30. The memorial ride leaves from in front of The Farmhouse on Main Street between 10:30-11 a.m. Please bring your pop/beer tabs to be donated to Ronald McDonald House. Contact Todd Seehausen at (507) 828-0396 for more information on this ride. All proceeds from the ride go to the Ronald McDonald House.

Friday, Aug. 16

• Classic tractor show featuring the tractor collection of Tony Riley.

• 7 p.m. - Kids tractor painting.

• 7:30-9:30 p.m. - Music by Hammertyme Band featuring a variety of music from 1930s - 1990s on Main Street.

Saturday, Aug. 17

• Food, beer and concession stand at the Wanda Schoo Park.

• 7 a.m. - Classic tractor show.

• 8:30 a.m. - Walk /Run with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m.

• 8 a.m. - Sand volleyball with registration beginning at 7:45 a.m.

• 9 a.m. - Men’s volleyball.

• 9 a.m. - 4-wheeler ride.

• 10:30 a.m. - Bean bag tournament.

• 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m . - Kids games at the park shelter.

•5 p.m. - Mass at St. Mathias Church.

• 6 p.m. Wanda 333 Club Annual Banquet party at the Wanda Legion.

• 8:30 p.m. - Street dance.

Sunday, Aug. 18

• Food, beer, and concession stand at Wanda Schoo Park.

• 7 a.m. - Classic tractor show.

• 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. -Pancake breakfast at the Wanda Legion.

• Noon - Tractor parade through town, then separate groups to Lamberton and Wabasso.

Everyone is invited to visit Wanda this weekend to celebrate Cracker Days.