The AgriBank District Farm Credit Council (ADFCC) recently presented its 2019 Friend of Farm Credit Award to Rep. Collin C. Peterson. Rep. Peterson received the award for his important work on behalf of rural communities, agriculture and the Farm Credit System. Peterson has long supported the Farm Credit System in its mission to provide loans and financial services to America’s farmers and rural communities. During his tenure on the House Agriculture Committee, Congress has built on the successes of the Farm Credit System to expand financial opportunities for veteran and beginning farmers, as well as those from historically underserved backgrounds.

As part of the Farm Credit System network, AgriBank supports rural communities and agriculture with reliable, consistent credit and financial services. Farm Credit organizations provide more than $217 billion in loans, leases, and related services to more than 500,000 member-borrowers. This is more than one-third of the credit required by those living and working in rural America.