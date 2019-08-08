The Evangelical Free Church of Redwood Falls is inviting the public to a free concert at the Redwood County fairgrounds Aug. 10. The concert, which starts Saturday at 7 p.m. on the band stage, features Greg Hager, a Christian singer and songwriter from Valley, N.D.

Hager will also be offering a concert at the Redwood Area Community Center in Redwood Falls this Sunday (Aug. 11) starting at 9:30 a.m.

Hager’s rural western roots run deep, and he writes and sings about the life he knows and lives. Valuable lessons about honesty, integrity and keeping your word – no matter what – were instilled at an early age, and they form the backdrop of his musical perspective. Those values are timeless and resonate with everyone, which is why so many identify strongly with his music.

Worldwide, Hager’s music is making a difference. He regularly sells music in more than a dozen countries.

Musically, Hager writes everything that he sings, and his style is heavily influenced by other great 12-string guitar pickers and storytellers. His style is described as “Easy-going, melody and clever” relating to more traditional country and western music prior to the pop-culture influences.

A Nashville-produced musician, Hager has recorded and released seven CDs of 100 percent original music. In February of this year Hager was signed by MFG Records.

Several of his albums are “positive” Western-styled country songs, a Christmas album bringing joy to the holidays and albums of Country Gospel music bring the “Good News” to song.

He is married with three children and lives in southeast North Dakota.

Everyone is welcome to come to the concerts being held this weekend.