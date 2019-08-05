A truck and tractor pull-off is being held Tuesday (Aug. 6) in Redwood Falls at the Redwood Speedway on the Redwood County fairgrounds.

Several classes of pullers are going to be competing in the pull-off, which is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Admission is $15 for those 13 years of age and older, with those ages six to 12 getting in for $5. Those who are five and under get in for free with a paid adult.

For more information, visit the United Pullers of Minnesota at upmpullers.com or the National Tractor Pullers Association at ntpapull.com. Pullers from across the region are scheduled to compete in the event.

All are invited to attend.

