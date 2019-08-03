A Redwood County district court jury found a Montevideo man guilty of two counts of assault in the second degree and two counts of assault in the fifth degree, County Attorney Jenna Peterson announced Aug. 1.

The jury deliberated for approximately one hour Wednesday evening, July 31, 2019, before delivering the guilty verdict around 5 p.m.

Nathan Donald Meyer, 40, was found guilty for stabbing two separate victims with a knife April 25, 2019, at a residence in Redwood Falls.

According to the criminal complaint, evidence and testimony presented at trial, Meyer and one of the victims engaged in a verbal argument. The argument escalated, and Meyer began to assault the first victim.

During the assault, Meyer grabbed a knife and stabbed one victim in the left arm.

A second victim came to assist the first victim, whom Meyer stabbed in the back. That victim suffered a significant injury requiring an airlift to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Meyer then fled the scene.

Officers located a blood-stained knife inside a kitchen drawer of the residence.

At trial, Meyer claimed self-defense, but the jury unanimously rejected that claim.

“Stabbing someone in the back is not self-defense. It doesn’t even sound right to say those words together,” Assistant Redwood County Attorney Joe Sanow, who tried the case, told the jury in his closing argument Wednesday afternoon.

Meyer will be sentenced Sept. 16 at the Redwood County Courthouse.