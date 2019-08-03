50 years ago

July 1969

• When citizens demanded the Redwood Falls City Council come up with an ordinance creating weight restrictions for city streets in the winter, city attorney Paul Ter Steeg asked how it would be enforced and who was going to volunteer to sit outside all winter and weigh the trucks.

• Anthony Rippel, Ed Kaul, and Robert Tiff-any were among the former Chicago residents who moved to Redwood Falls after being transferred from the Control Data headquarters and who said they intended to stay in Redwood Falls permanently.

• Fred Neitzel of Morton returned from spending a month at a health spa in Luhacovice, Czechoslovakia, which was known for its hot springs for people suffering from respiratory troubles.

• The Minnesota Historical Society displayed a model of the upcoming Lower Sioux Agency interpretive museum in a public meeting held at the Redwood Falls High School little theater.

• The Redwood Falls Police Department investigated 76 automobile accidents involving 152 vehicles within city limits during the first seven months of 1969.

• Approximately 20,000 people attended the Redwood County Fair’s three days.

25 years ago

July 1994

• Approximately 60,000 visitors attended Farmfest the first time it was held at the Gilfillan Estate, with attendees raving about how much they liked the new location.

• Four juveniles were arrested for killing or wounding a variety of birds at the Ramsey Park zoo with BB guns.

• The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced plans for a new Highway 19/71 between Redwood Falls and Morton, which could include a boat landing and rest area that could be finished as soon as 1997.

• The Redwood Valley Community Theatre’s production of “Oklahoma!” premiered at the high school.

• St. John Lutheran School added two new classrooms.

• The state government refused to approve a plan for Redwood Falls and North Redwood Falls to build a new water treatment plant.

10 years ago

July 2009

• The Redwood Falls City Council approved a new $7.6 million water treatment facility.

• Lon and Jean Walling were selected as Redwood County’s Farm Family of the Year.