Lewis “Junie” Weckwerth, 91, of Montevideo, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Luther Haven. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 29, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Montevideo.

Lewis Edward Weckwerth Jr. was born on Aug. 10, 1927, in Montevideo, to Louis Sr. and Martha (Schuelke) Weckwerth. He was baptized on Aug. 28, 1927, and confirmed in his faith on April 6, 1941, both at St. John's Lutheran Church in Montevideo. Junie grew up on the family farm, helping his parents on the farm. He attended the local school district. On October 23, 1950, Junie enlisted in the U.S, Army which took him to training in Alaska during the Korean Conflict. He received an honorable discharge on Aug. 23, 1952.

Junie was united in marriage on Feb. 18, 1951, to Beverly Arndt, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The couple moved back to Montevideo in 1952. They were blessed with three children, Nancy, Brad and Brian.

Junie worked as a contractor in the Montevideo area and started his own company known as Weckwerth Construction. He retired in 1989, though he never seemed to run out of jobs to keep him busy. Junie was a faithful member at St. John's Lutheran Church and helped in several capacities there. He was also a lifetime member of Montevideo American Legion Post 59.

Junie loved hunting, fishing and trapping. He enjoyed roller skating in his younger days and square dancing with Bev. In 1970, Junie and Bev began creating their dream of owning property on a lake. They started building their cabin on Lake Belle Taine near Park Rapids. He valued family and loved being a grandpa. He would always ask about “his little boys,” Bryce and Harvey, his pride and joy.

Junie is survived by his daughter, Nancy (and John Swan) Weckwerth, of Auburn, Ga.; son, Brad (and Marlys) Weckwerth, of Montevideo; grandson, Kent Weckwerth, of Montevideo; granddaughter, Katie (and Tim) Weston, of Madison Lake; great grandsons, Bryce Weston, Harvey Weston; AFS daughter, Machiko “Mickey” Tschann. of Nice, France; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Louis and Martha Weckwerth; wife, Beverly; son, Brian Weckwerth (Sept. 20, 1975); siblings, Lawrence Weckwerth, Arnold Weckwerth, Alice Olson, Silda Adams, Alvin “Bud” Weckwerth, and Merle Weckwerth.

Wing-Bain Funeral Home, of Montevideo, was in charge of the funeral arrangements. (For online guest book, visit www.wingbain.com)