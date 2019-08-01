A new Sleepy Eye volunteer group — Sleepy Eye Dog Park — set up at Party in the Park to tell people about their project.

A new Sleepy Eye volunteer group — Sleepy Eye Dog Park — set up at Party in the Park to tell people about their project and ask for signatures on a petition to the city. The group is already working with the Sleepy Eye Parks Department to establish a dog park on city property between the Sleepy Eye Baseball Park and Prairieview Park (the softball fields). The city will provide water and mowing. An effort is underway to raise funds to help pay for a fence.

The group’s website: sleepyeyedogpark.com has information on how Sleepy Eye’s dog lovers can get involved and help make this project a reality.