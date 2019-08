Expressive and Communication Arts Division

Creative Arts/Fine Arts

Champion – Grades 9 and up: Lindsey Bernardy, Vesta Vikings

Reserve Champion: Matthew Zeug, Golden Gophers

Champion - Grades 6-8: Kaylee Larsen, Golden Gophers

Reserve Champion: Katelyn Zeug, Milroy Go Getters

Champion – Grades 3-5: Addison Kainz, Springdale Climbers

Reserve Champion: Colton Mages, Golden Gophers

Creative Arts/Crafts

Champion – Grades 9 and up: Kaitlyn Goblish, Vesta Vikings

Reserve Champion: Emma Tammeus, Milroy Go Getters

Champion Grades – 6-8: Kelsey Kramer, Vesta Vikings

Reserve Champion: Elizabeth Coudron, Milroy Go Getters

Champion – Grades 3-5: Sage Bents, Springdale Climbers

Reserve Champion: Betsy Joyce, Valley Blazers

Photography: Elements

Champion – Grades 9 and up: Regan Jacoby, Vesta Vikings

Reserve Champion: Lauren Zeug, Golden Gophers

Champion Grades – 6-8: Morgan Kodet, Golden Gophers

Reserve Champion: Alyssa Bittner, Lamberton Leprechauns

Photography: Photo Manipulation

Champion – Grades 9 and up: Regan Jacoby, Vesta Vikings

Reserve Champion: Lauren Zeug, Golden Gophers

Champion Grades – 6-8: Jennika Knapper, Springdale Climbers

Reserve Champion: Morgan Kodet, Golden Gophers

Champion – Grades 3-5: Emma Kolander, Vesta Vikings

Reserve Champion: Maggie Joyce, Valley Blazers

Video Production

Champion: Lindsey Bernardy, Vesta Vikings

Performing Arts

Champion: Ella Schlei, Lamberton Leprechauns

Reserve Champion: Ella Schlei, Lamberton Leprechauns

Home Economics Division

Food and Nutrition: Science Exhibit

Champion: Madilyn Mages, Golden Gophers

Reserve Champion: Ty Bernardy, Golden Gophers

Food and Nutrition: Prepared Foods

Champion – Grades 9 and up: Gabrielle Houle, Shooting Sports

Reserve Champion: Anna Krause, Vesta Vikings

Champion Grades – 6-8: Colette Mathiowetz, Golden Gophers

Reserve Champion: Lauren Jacoby, Vesta Vikings

Champion – Grades 3-5: Abigail Zeug, Milroy Go Getters

Reserve Champion: Tyson Lightfoot, Milroy Go Getters

Pastry

Champion: Sage Bents, Springdale Climbers

Reserve Champion: Natalee Lenning, Lamberton Leprechauns

Food Preservation

Champion: Clara Schlei, Lamberton Leprechauns

Reserve Champion: Lydia Bruns, Valley Blazers

Food Review

Champion: Annaka Hook, Springdale Climbers

Reserve Champion: Ella Schlei, Lamberton Leprechauns

Vegetable Plate

Champion: Erica Peterson, Vesta Vikings

Reserve Champion: Clara Schlei, Lamberton Leprechauns

Child/ Family Development

Champion: Miriam Krause, Vesta Vikings

Reserve Champion: Kaitlyn Goblish, Vesta Vikings

Home Environment

Champion: Madilyn Mages, Golden Gophers

Reserve Champion: Hailey Teveldal, Lamberton Leprechauns

Consumer Education

Champion: Madilyn Mages, Golden Gophers

Reserve Champion: Noah Coudron, Milroy Go Getters

Fiber/Needle Arts

Champion: Miriam Krause, Vesta Vikings

Mechanical Sciences Division

Aerospace

Champion: James Soupir, Vesta Vikings

Reserve Champion: Abigail Zeug, Milroy Go Getters

Bicycle

Champion: Jesse Bengtson, Vesta Vikings

Reserve Champion: Eli Bengtson, Vesta Vikings

Computer

Champion: Maverick Deterling, Valley Blazers

Electric

Champion: John Soupir, Vesta Vikings

Reserve Champion: James Soupir, Vesta Vikings

Shop

Champion – Grades 9 and up: Noah Netzke, Lamberton Leprechauns

Reserve Champion: Matthew Zeug, Golden Gophers

Champion Grades – 6-8: Rachel Huhnerkoch, Valley Blazers

Reserve Champion: Morgan Kodet, Golden Gophers

Champion – Grades 3-5: Garet Larsen, Golden Gophers

Reserve Champion: Emily Huhnerkoch, Valley Blazers

Tractor

Champion: Gina Huhnerkoch, Valley Blazers

Reserve Champion: Colton Mages, Golden Gophers

Engineering Design

Champion: Regan Jacoby, Vesta Vikings

Reserve Champion: Brynn Hoffbeck, Golden Gophers

Robotics

Champion: Owen Horejsi, Valley Blazers

Aquatic Robotics

Champion: Owen Horejsi, Valley Blazers, James Soupir, Vesta Vikings, John Soupir, Vesta Vikings, Katelyn Zeug, Milroy Go Getters, Samuel Zeug, Milroy Go Getters

Natural Resources Division

Wildlife Biology

Champion: Regan Jacoby, Vesta Vikings

Reserve Champion: Ty Bernardy, Golden Gophers

Plant and Soil Science Division

Potatoes

Champion: Erica Peterson, Vesta Vikings

Reserve Champion: Marshall Peterson, Vesta Vikings

Small Grains

Champion: Zachary Guggisberg, Golden Gophers

Soybeans

Champion: Ashley Rothmeier, Valley Blazers

Forages

Champion: Zachary Guggisberg, Golden Gophers

Speciality Crops

Champion: Chad Maddock, Golden Gophers

Flower Gardening

Champion: Miriam Krause, Vesta Vikings

Reserve Champion: Emily Huhnerkoch, Valley Blazers

Indoor Gardening

Champion: Regan Jacoby, Vesta Vikings

Reserve Champion: Kelsey Kramer, Vesta Vikings

Lawn and Landscape Design

Champion: Elijah Lightfoot, Milroy Go Getters

Reserve Champion: Samuel Lightfoot, Milroy Go Getters

Vegetable Gardening

Champion: Ashley Rothmeier, Valley Blazers

Reserve Champion: Katelyn Zeug, Milroy Go Getters

Herb Gardening

Champion: Katie Bernardy, Golden Gophers

Largest Vegetable

Champion: Luke Schlei, Lamberton Leprechauns

Reserve Champion: Clara Schlei, Lamberton Leprechauns

Personal Growth and Development Division

International/Global Connections

Champion: Zachary Guggisberg, Golden Gophers

Citizenship

Champion: Sage Bents, Springdale Climbers

Health Champion: Catherine Maddock, Golden Gophers

Self-Determined

Champion: Lauren Zeug, Golden Gophers

Reserve Champion: Catherine Maddock, Golden Gophers

Youth Leadership

Champion: Gina Huhnerkoch, Valley Blazers

Animal Science Division

Exploring Animals Display

Champion: Abbie Hacker, Golden Gophers

Reserve Champion: Noah Coudron, Milroy Go Getters

Honorable Mention: Lydia Bruns, Valley Blazers

Honorable Mention: April Hacker, Golden Gophers

Cat Display or Poster

Champion: Natalee Lenning, Lamberton Leprechauns

Reserve Champion: Jamie Bottelberghe, Vesta Vikings

Dog Display or Poster

Champion: Kathryn Coudron, Milroy Go Getters

Vet Science

Champion: Catherine Maddock, Golden Gophers

Reserve Champion: Rachel Coudron, Milroy Go Getters

Honorable Mention: Mary Bottelberghe, Vesta Vikings

Honorable Mention: Erica Peterson, Vesta Vikings

Science of Animals

Champion: Ashley Rothmeier, Valley Blazers

Reserve Champion: Katelyn Zeug, Milroy Go Getters

Clothing Division

Clothing Construction

Champion: Miriam Krause, Vesta Vikings

Reserve Champion: Gabrielle Houle, Shooting Sports

Honorable Mention: Leah Lightfoot, Milroy Go Getters

Clothes You Buy

Champion: Justin Bernardy, Vesta Vikings

Reserve Champion: Miriam Krause, Vesta Vikings

Honorable Mention: Addison Kainz, Springdale Climbers

Honorable Mention: Jadyn Beranek, Lamberton Leprechauns

Clothes You Recycle

Champion: Miriam Krause, Vesta Vikings

Reserve Champion: Jennika Knapper, Springdale Climbers

Honorable Mention: Natalee Lenning, Lamberton Leprechauns

Honorable Mention: Kerrigan Knapper, Lamberton Leprechauns

Non-Garment

Champion: Sage Bentz, Springdale Climbers

Reserve Champion: Samuel Lightfoot, Milroy Go Getters

Quilting

Champion: Martha Krause, Vesta Vikings

Reserve Champion: Jadyn Beranek, Lamberton Leprechauns

Fashion Revue Court of Honor: Miriam Krause, Vesta Vikings, Amos Krause, Vesta Vikings, Ella Schlei, Lamberton Leprechauns, Elizabeth Lenning, Lamberton Leprechauns, Abigail Zeug, Milroy Go Getters and Addison Kainz, Springdale Climbers

Club Projects

Booth

Champion: Milroy Go Getters

Reserve Champion: Valley Blazers

Flower Box

Champion: Valley Blazers

Reserve Champion: Vesta Vikings

Scrapbook

Champion: Golden Gophers

Reserve Champion: Milroy Go Getters

