The Crookston Public Library is celebrating a fantastic summer of exploring the world of reading with a fun event for kids on Wednesday, August 7 from 2-3 p.m.

In keeping with the summer's outer space theme, a series of moon-themed stations will be set up around the library, with prize drawings held for those who participated in the Summer Library Experience reading challenges. Participants must be present to win.

Each child in attendance will receive a free book. The event is offered free of charge, thanks to the support and sponsorship of the Crookston Alliance for Literacy and Learning with funding from the United Way of Crookston.