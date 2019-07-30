During six weeks of this summer, about 115 girls and boys, in kindergarten through fifth grade, participated in a Cub Scout program.

During six weeks of this summer, about 115 girls and boys, in kindergarten through fifth grade, participated in a Cub Scout program put on by the Twin Valley Council with the financial backing and support of the Brown County United Way. These Cub Scouts were participating in the Sleepy Eye Summer Migrant Worker Program already, and now were able to be Cub Scouts as well.

The boys and girls were engaged in hands-on activities like learning about first aid and building a basic first aid kit, learning about fire safety and how to properly build a campfire with the guidance of an adult, learning about teamwork and citizenship, and the basics of being a Scout.

New to the program this year was a Cub Scout Adventure Day on the last day of the program, July 18. It was because of several local sponsors and some anonymous donors that the event could occur—including Schmid Financial, Schutz Foods, Sleepy Eye Lions Club, and Chuck Spaeth Ford. Scouts and their entire families were welcomed to make slime, enjoy s’mores, play team building games, use catapults, make a super bouncy ball, have a hot dog dinner, and more.

“The Cub Scout Adventure Day was a huge success, despite the heat,” said Erik Karre, District Director for the Twin Valley Council. “The families had a great time and learned a lot about the Scouting program, which was the ultimate goal of offering the Cub Scout Adventure Day.”

Cub Scouting is for the entire family. All families in the Sleepy Eye area are invited and encouraged to attend a Cub Scout Information and Parent Orientation night for the school year-based program. Typically, Scouts will meet three times a month for about an hour and will participate in a variety of hands-on activities that help build a child’s character, leadership skills, and personal fitness, and will help them grow as a participating citizen.

The gathering of those interested to learn more about Scouts in Sleepy Eye is on Tuesday, July 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sleepy Eye Elementary School cafeteria. Families interested in knowing more, but unable to attend that night, can contact: (English) Erik Karre at 308-440-2641; (Spanish) Maria Gonzalez at 507-766-4460.

For questions about Scouting, contact Erik Karre at 308.440.2641 or erik.karre@scouting.org.