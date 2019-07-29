Minnesota Highway 67 southeast of Granite Falls has been closed between the Upper Sioux Agency State Park entrance and 600th Street, just west of the Yellow Medicine River Bridge, since April 4, 2019.

Portions of the roadway have shifted, causing several significant drops in the driving lane.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has barricades in place, and motorists are restricted from using the roadway at this location.

Since the closure, MnDOT has implemented an investigation plan and has been using instrumentation to measure the depth of movement below ground. Groundwater depth and saturation levels are also being monitored. The embankment has moved at a consistent rate – approximately one inch per day at the main pavement crack.

There is significant movement at 50 feet beneath the road surface. Additional monitoring and slope stability modeling is needed before MnDOT can consider slope stabilization options and a feasibility study for reopening the road.

Therefore, this segment of Highway 67 will remain closed into 2020.

Traffic will continue to be routed on Highway 23, Highway 274 and County Road 18 until further notice.

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

Learn more at www.dot.state.mn.us.

– Photo courtesy of MnDOT