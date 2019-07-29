FFA members from Southern Minnesota participated in the Summer Ag Tour in the Milwaukee area, June 24 through 26.

FFA members from Southern Minnesota participated in the Summer Ag Tour, June 24 through 26. Sleepy Eye members attended this trip with FFA advisors, Adam Manderfeld and Hunter Klontz, as well as members and advisors from the Springfield and Mountain Lake FFA Chapters. Ashley Anderson, summer intern, also went on the Ag Tour.

The students started their trip exploring the National Eagle Center in Wabasha, where they were able to see eagles and learn more about the history behind the national symbol. The group then traveled to the Original Wisconsin Ducks. There, they were able to enjoy the ride through scenic wilderness trails, the Wisconsin River, and Lake Delton, while on the renowned amphibious trucks called Duck Boats.

Once in Milwaukee, the students explored the Public Market. Later that night, students were able to spend time with the other chapters and get to know each other.

The second day in Milwaukee was packed with interesting activities, starting with the Harley Factory Tour. Students were able to learn and see how engines and transmissions are assembled before the final construction of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Later that day, members visited the Windpoint Lighthouse to see the scenic view of the lighthouse and Lake Michigan.

Next, the group traveled to Kenosha and took a trolley ride. After the trolley ride, the students went on the Jelly Belly Tour, where they learned about the history of the company and see how jelly beans are made. After the tour, students were able to try and buy different, unique flavors of jelly beans that the company makes.

The Harley Davidson Museum was the next stop, where students learned about how Harley started, how they made it through the rough times, and how they continue as a successful motorcycle company today. To end the day, the group stopped at Leon’s Frozen Custard, a must have drive-in experience in Milwaukee.

The third day began with students touring ABS Global. Headquartered in DeForest, Wis., ABS Global is the world leader in bovine genetics, reproduction services and technologies. ABS Global is a division of Genus. The students got to see the top bulls in the country and the technology used to provide semen all over the world. On the way home, the group stopped at the Thai Pavilion in Madison. Students enjoyed the beautiful gardens and were able to relax in nature.

The Summer Ag Tour is an amazing trip and exciting opportunity for FFA members to take advantage of. Students were able to learn more about numerous areas of agriculture, as well as how vast and important the agricultural industry really is.