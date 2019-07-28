The 88th annual Watermelon Days celebration is being held in Sanborn this coming Sunday, Monday and Tuesday (July 28-30).

The activities start Sunday with a 5K run, a car show at the ball field, a bean bag tournament and water fights for the kids.

Events continue Monday with a kids tractor pull on River Street starting at 3:30 p.m. followed by a kids parade at 6 p.m. Units will be judged at 5:30 p.m., with the line-up at Zion school.

The firemen’s water fights follow the parade on Dotson Street.

From 2-4 p.m. Monday a flower show is being held in the Sanborn Ballroom.

The Watermelon queen pageant is being held Monday at 8 p.m. with the drawing for a girl’s and boy’s bike, for those 12 and under, at 9 p.m. Sign-up will be during the kids tractor pull. To win you must be present when the drawing takes place.

Tuesday’s activities include music before the parade starting at 5:30 p.m. by SugarLoom, with the grand parade scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

The free watermelon feed follows the parade. The Wendinger Band is scheduled to perform after the parade by the watermelon stand.

The annual “Sanborn Get Together” is being held at the Sanborn American Legion Tues-day at 2 p.m.

A midway will be provided by Midwest Rides, with games, food and rides. The midway will open Monday at 5 p.m. and at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Also during Watermelon Days the Sanborn American Legion will have its food stand open, with a burger stand provided by Red Rock Central Tuesday night.

The Redwood County Purple Ribbon Auction Boosters Club will serve ribeye sandwiches Monday and Tuesday nights from 4-8 p.m.

Live music will be presented at the Sanborn American Legion Monday and Tuesday nights.

The public is invited and encouraged to visit Sanborn July 28-30 to take in the Watermelon Days celebration.