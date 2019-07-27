Christmas on the prairie was very sparse. It was a time of family and friends spending time with each other. Alexander Harkin was of Scottish decent, so the Harkin is celebrating the Scottish Christmas with "goodies" this Sunday (July 28) from 1-4 p.m.There will be decorations up, and the gift shop will have the tree up with items for Christmas. The store is open Friday, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 to 4 pm, with programs on Sunday afternoon from 1 to 4 pm. Admission to the program is included with admission to the store. Remember Aug. 4 is the 40th Annual West Newton Day, so find your stories and old pictures of the area and come and share your bit of history with us and our visitors. We will also post contact information and also do copying for you and us. The 1870s Harkin Store is located nine miles northwest of New Ulm on Nicollet County Road 21, or the bottom road, or nine miles east of Fort Ridgley. Nicollet County Road 21 is under construction so follow the detour signs or call the store when open at (507) 354-8666 for directions.