The Redwood Falls Golf Club will be hosting the Inaugural Tommy Jones Memorial Scramble Tourney Sunday, July 28, 2019 beginning at 2 p.m. (shotgun start).

Jones – a graduate of Redwood Falls High School and longtime member and advocate of the Redwood Falls Golf Club – passed away earlier this year of a heart attack.

The event is a four person scramble with a cost of $60 per person (with team options of mulligans and three feet of string).

There will also be a raffle with prizes and each player will receive a commemorative TJS 2019 pin.

For more information or to sign up your team contact the Pro Shop at (507) 627-8901.