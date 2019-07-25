On Monday the Sleepy Eye City Council held a hearing to continue preliminary consideration of allegations against Larry Braun. Braun requested the hearing be open.

On Monday, July 22, at 5:30 p.m. the Sleepy Eye City Council held a hearing to continue preliminary consideration of allegations against Larry Braun. Braun requested the hearing be open.

Mayor Wayne Pelzel read the specific allegations from River View Sanitation’s co-owner, Brent Kucera — that Braun called Kucera on Dec. 3, 2018 and threatened Kucera with the city getting a lawyer involved; threatened Kucera with the status of his contract; was not receptive to Kucera’s responses and was very aggressive toward the path of a lawyer; and that Kucera was not abiding by the contract.

Braun responded that he did call Kucera, but did not threaten him. “He’s not telling the truth,” said Braun.

The council passed a motion, with Doug Pelzel voting against, to consult with legal counsel to hire a third party investigator to investigate the complaint. A second motion appointed Doug Pelzel to act as designated point of contact during the investigation.